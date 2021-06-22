Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 22.06.2021 | 5:39 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sherni Bellbottom Haseen Dillruba Toofan Sooryavanshi
follow us on

Atharva Karve roped in to play grown-up Ambedkar in Ek Mahanayak Dr. B.R. Ambedkar

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

And TV's popular show Ek Mahanayak: Dr B.R. Ambedkar is all set to take a major leap in its track. The current track is about Dr. Ambedkar's childhood days where Aayudh Bhanushali plays the titular role.

Atharva Karve roped in to play grown-up Ambedkar in Ek Mahanayak Dr. B.R. Ambedkar

The makers were preparing to take the leap in the show for a long time to portray the adult life of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. The makers were in search of a fresh face who could portray the character with panache and conducted hundreds of auditions for it but weren't able to find the perfect match.

Now, the search has finally ended for them as Atharva Karve has been locked to play the character a source close to the show has revealed.

Atharva had previously appeared in shows like Harish Chandrachi Factory and Sound of Heaven: The Story of Balgandharva. Atharva is also very popular for winning Maharashtracha Superstar, a reality show of Zee Marathi.

Also Read: Making Aditya Srivastava the perfect cop for Haseen Dillruba

Tags : , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Vin Diesel confirms Cardi B will be in Fast…

James Michael Tyler, Gunther from Friends,…

BTS makes history with 'Butter', becomes…

Amber Heard to reprise her role in Aquaman…

SEVENTEEN postpones 'Your Choice' album…

Guardians of the Galaxy video game to launch…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification