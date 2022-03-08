Women Producers are few and far in between in Bollywood. Mansi Bagla is one of them for sure. Starting from scratch she has bankrolled and is producing two films- Forensic starring Vikrant Massey and Radhika Apte and Sirf Ek Friday launching, Avitesh Shrivastava, Aadesh Shrivastava's son.

Subhash Ghai, Vishal Bhardwaj and Ruskin Bond congratulate producer Mansi Bagla

Mansi Bagla has gained ground with some of the veteran and top-notch directors in B-Town and they are supporting her vision. Bollywood Showman Subhash Ghai said, "I always respect and admire those women who enter into film and tv productions with so much passion and love for cinema and its arts n crafts. This is what I found in Mansi Bagla, a passionate producer I met. I wish her the best of success with my blessings."

Director Vishal Bhardwaj extended his congratulations to Mansi on her new project acquisition.

Director Vishal Furia said, "I have seen some great inner strength and confidence in her when she makes her unconventional choices and decisions. She goes by her instinct a lot, be it for people or projects."

Director Lloyd Baptista said, "Mansi has the patience. Persistence and determination that no other woman I know in Bollywood has today as a new and upcoming producer in the second largest film industry in the world. She should be an inspiration not only to young women but even male producers who want to get into the industry. She has the ability, brains and energy to do more and more and mark my words- She will rise with the right intent."

Actor Mahesh Manjrekar said, "Mansi is full of life and enthusiasm and I love how passionate she is towards filmmaking. I am happy to be working with her in Sirf Ek Friday, she knows what she wants and how she wants it and that's a rare quality." Author Ruskin Bond extended his good wishes, and blessings to Mansi and said he's excited about their upcoming collaboration.

An elated Mansi quipped, "Movie-making is like a game of chess, all pieces have their different skills but all play a crucial role to win- pawns, rook, bishop, and the knight. Your team has to be sharp and everyone needs to play their part well. Movie making is a team game and I’m happy to anchor this team. This is my passion and I will see it through”.

Mansi is currently basking in glory as she has been receiving a lot of appreciation and support from the industry and friends on her two projects one of which is completed. She signs off by saying, "Everyday should be women's day, we need women at all levels, including the top, to change the dynamic, reshape the conversation, to make sure women's voices are heard."

