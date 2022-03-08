The OTT space has not only introduced new talents on screen and off screen, but it has also helped several known faces to reinvent themselves. One such actor is Khurshed Lawyer. You might remember him as the topper and loyal friend Swami in Sanjay Dutt starrer Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. He also played a pivotal role in films like Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahani, Double Dhamaal, Pyare Mohan, Buddha Mar Gaya among others.

Khurshed Lawyer aka Swami from Munna Bhai M.B.B.S makes a comeback with The Great Indian Murder

Now, after being away from the screens for four years, Khurshed has made a comeback with the Disney+Hotstar series The Great Indian Murder directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia. The show headlined by Pratik Gandhi and Richa Chaddha has Khurshed play an important role.

In The Great Indian Murder, Khurshed plays the role of a psychiatrist, Mr. Diwan. He had said that the role is nothing like what he has played on-screen previously.

He’s also been a part of TV soaps such as Sasural Genda Phool, Baa Bahoo Aur Baby, Sharaarat and was last seen in Nimki Mukhiya a couple of years ago.

