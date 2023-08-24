Subhash Ghai reveals that he and his team have been working on the script of Khal Nayak 2 for the last three years.

Known as the true showman of Bollywood, filmmaker Subhash Ghai recently left Sanjay Dutt fans excited as he opened up further about a sequel to the actor’s much loved film Khal Nayak. Although years ago, Ghai had told Bollywood Hungama about working on a script for the sequel, recently reports claimed that he has already locked the star cast for this romantic-action drama, which originally featured Dutt with Madhuri Dixit and Jackie Shroff. However, he recently took to social media to clarify on the reports, asserting that the film may be on the cards but there has been no update on the star cast.

Subhash Ghai clarifies on reports about sequel to Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Jackie Shroff starrer Khal Nayak

Taking to X, which was earlier known as Twitter, Subhash Ghai clarified that he has not signed any actor for the sequel of Khal Nayak. In his post, the filmmaker said, “As reported in a section of media let me clarify that Mukta Arts has not signed any actor for Khal Nayak 2 though we have been working on its script for the last three years with no immediate plan to go on the floor. As of now, we are celebrating 30 years of Khal Nayak with stars on 4th Sept.”

As reported in section of media let me clarify that mukta arts has not signed any actor for khalnayak 2 tho we have been working on its script for last three years with no immediate plan to go on floor.

As now we r celebrating 30 years of khanayak with stars on 4th sept ???????? pic.twitter.com/Q8KBbpMddD — Subhash Ghai (@SubhashGhai1) August 24, 2023



For the unversed, earlier this month on August 6, Khal Nayak to celebrate the milestone of the film completing 30 years, the makers decided to re-release the film in theatres on September 5. A premiere too was held in Mumbai in the honour of the film. The movie revolves around Sanjay Dutt playing a smart criminal named Ballu, who escapes prison and Ganga (Madhuri Dixit), a cop who fights for justice with her fiancé Ram aka Jackie Shroff. She decides to go undercover to recapture the criminal. The film became a box office hit as many of its songs went on to become cult classics.

Also Read: Subhash Ghai to return to direction; hints at Khal Nayak sequel

More Pages: Khalnayak Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.