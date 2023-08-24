comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 24.08.2023 | 7:17 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
OMG 2 Gadar 2 Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Dream Girl 2 Jawan Salaar
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Subhash Ghai clarifies on reports about sequel to Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Jackie Shroff starrer Khal Nayak

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Subhash Ghai clarifies on reports about sequel to Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Jackie Shroff starrer Khal Nayak

en Bollywood News Subhash Ghai clarifies on reports about sequel to Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Jackie Shroff starrer Khal Nayak

Subhash Ghai reveals that he and his team have been working on the script of Khal Nayak 2 for the last three years.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Known as the true showman of Bollywood, filmmaker Subhash Ghai recently left Sanjay Dutt fans excited as he opened up further about a sequel to the actor’s much loved film Khal Nayak. Although years ago, Ghai had told Bollywood Hungama about working on a script for the sequel, recently reports claimed that he has already locked the star cast for this romantic-action drama, which originally featured Dutt with Madhuri Dixit and Jackie Shroff. However, he recently took to social media to clarify on the reports, asserting that the film may be on the cards but there has been no update on the star cast.

Subhash Ghai clarifies on reports about sequel to Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Jackie Shroff starrer Khal Nayak

Subhash Ghai clarifies on reports about sequel to Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Jackie Shroff starrer Khal Nayak

Taking to X, which was earlier known as Twitter, Subhash Ghai clarified that he has not signed any actor for the sequel of Khal Nayak. In his post, the filmmaker said, “As reported in a section of media let me clarify that Mukta Arts has not signed any actor for Khal Nayak 2 though we have been working on its script for the last three years with no immediate plan to go on the floor. As of now, we are celebrating 30 years of Khal Nayak with stars on 4th Sept.”


For the unversed, earlier this month on August 6, Khal Nayak to celebrate the milestone of the film completing 30 years, the makers decided to re-release the film in theatres on September 5.  A premiere too was held in Mumbai in the honour of the film. The movie revolves around Sanjay Dutt playing a smart criminal named Ballu, who escapes prison and Ganga (Madhuri Dixit), a cop who fights for justice with her fiancé Ram aka Jackie Shroff. She decides to go undercover to recapture the criminal. The film became a box office hit as many of its songs went on to become cult classics.

Also Read: Subhash Ghai to return to direction; hints at Khal Nayak sequel

More Pages: Khalnayak Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Karan Johar enlists Kajol for Ibrahim Ali…

Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki…

Filmmakers race to register titles based on…

Sony SAB announces Pashminna starring Isha…

Sai Pallavi to likely play female lead in…

Adhyayan Suman joins the cast of Sanjay…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us| Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification