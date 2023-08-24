Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise is a Telugu-language film, which was released on December 17, 2021.

PAN India Superstar Allu Arjun has been honoured with India’s most coveted award, The National Award for his last release, Pushpa: The Rise. The actor won in the Best Actor category at the 69th National Awards. The sequel of the film, Pushpa: The Rule is also currently under works and fans are eagerly awaiting for it to hit the big screens.

69th National Film Awards: Allu Arjun bags Best Actor award for Pushpa: The Rise

Post the humongous success of the film, Allu Arjun's became a national phenom. The way he transformed himself for the character of Pushpa and delivered an exceptional performance has once again been recognized, this time on India’s biggest stage.

The recent National Award is a resounding testament to Allu Arjun's indelible impact on the Indian film industry. Pushpa: The Rise not only showcased his exceptional performance but showcased unmatched dialogue delivery, charismatic swag, and captivating aura. The actor's steps from the movie's songs, namely 'Saami Saami,' 'Srivalli,' 'Oo Antava,' became a huge sensation among the audience on a global scale.

The film catapulted him into the heartland of the country, cementing his position as a household name across the country. Allu Arjun's portrayal in the movie showcased his extraordinary acting prowess and his dedication to his craft.

As fans eagerly await the release of Pushpa: The Rule, the anticipation has reached unprecedented heights. The first instalment left an indelible mark on the audience with Allu Arjun in the lead. All eyes are now on the sequel, with audiences eagerly awaiting another entertaining storytelling.

