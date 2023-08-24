Ibrahim Ali Khan, the son of Bollywood stars Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, is rapidly emerging as the latest sensation among the young star kids of the industry. The striking resemblance he shares with his father, combined with his inherent charm, has earned him a considerable fan base, even before his official Bollywood debut. While he has already wrapped up shooting for his inaugural film under the wing of Karan Johar, the movie, named Sarzameen, will be helmed by director Kayoze Irani, the son of renowned actor Boman Irani.

Karan Johar enlists Kajol for Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Bollywood debut Sarzameen: Report

As per a report in Hindustan Times, Ibrahim's debut film will feature the accomplished actress Kajol in a pivotal role. Although there is no female lead opposite Ibrahim, Kajol's involvement is expected to infuse depth and significance into the narrative.

An insider acquainted with the project told the publication, “Kajol plays a crucial role.” As for Ibrahim, the source praised his down-to-earth nature and genuine enthusiasm for his work. " He is very warm, childish. He is new to the business and has yet to catch up. He has zero attitude. Unlike some other newcomers, he isn't over-smart (or doesn't carry the star kid tag),” added the source.

Comparisons with his father are inevitable, given Ibrahim's striking resemblance to Saif Ali Khan. The source shared, “Work wise, he was good. And, of course, he reminds everyone of Saif Ali Khan. When he comes to the sets, it feels like Saif from 20 years ago has stepped in. He is so young and just a true carbon copy of his father.”

Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim's sister and a fellow actor, had previously confirmed his entry into the world of acting. She revealed that Ibrahim had recently completed shooting his first film. The production's final stages are reportedly pending and are anticipated to be concluded later this year.

While the film's release date remains undisclosed, Ibrahim has already established himself as a prominent figure within the industry's younger generation. He commands a substantial following on social media and has become a favourite subject of the paparazzi. Ibrahim has chosen to maintain a private Instagram account. It is speculated that he might transition to a public account closer to his debut film's release, giving fans further insight into his journey and endeavours.

