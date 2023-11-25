On the first death anniversary of the late veteran actor Vikram Gokhale, a street is set to be named in his honour. The inauguration ceremony of Natshrestha Vikram Gokhale Marg is scheduled for November 26, Sunday, at 11:10 am. The event will be graced by the Honourable Deputy Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis.

The distinguished guests at the ceremony include Vrrushali Gokhle, Vinod Tawde, National General Secretary of BJP, Dr. Bharati Lavekar, MLA from Versova, Ashish Shelar, MLA from Bandra West Vidhan Sabha, and Honorable Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, along with Divya Dholay.

The list of special invitees features prominent figures from the entertainment industry, including Anupam Kher, Paresh Rawal, Mukesh Rishi, Sachin Khedekar, Abhimanyu Singh, Sudhanshu Pandey, Rahul Dev, Mughda Godse, Upasana Singh, and more. The presence of Preeti Sapru, Manoj Joshi, Darshan Jariwalla, Amit Behl, Tina Ghai, Ayub Khan, Deepak Kejriwal, Ravi Jhankal, Abhay Bhargava, Sanjay Bhatia, Rajeshwari Sachdev, Soumya Tandon, among others, adds to the star-studded event.

This ceremony not only marks a solemn remembrance of the late actor but also serves as a fitting tribute to his legacy. The naming of Natshrestha Vikram Gokhale Marg reflects the profound impact Vikram Gokhale had on the world of Indian cinema and entertainment. It is a gesture of recognition for his remarkable contributions to the industry, and the street will stand as a perpetual reminder of his enduring influence. The event promises to be a poignant occasion, bringing together dignitaries, friends, and colleagues to celebrate the life and achievements of Vikram Gokhale.

