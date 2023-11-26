In anticipation of the digital release of Zoya Akhtar's upcoming film The Archies on Netflix, the star-studded cast came together for a music album launch event in Mumbai. The evening was a vibrant celebration of music and dance, showcasing the film's energy and retro flair.

The Archies cast sets the stage on fire with ‘Va Va Voom’ dance extravaganza; watch

The event, held on Saturday, featured the dynamic newcomers Dot, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Menda, Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, and Khushi Kapoor, who make up the promising ensemble cast of The Archies. Dressed in eye-catching floral and printed outfits, the cast members not only unveiled the film's music album but also treated the audience to a lively performance of one of the film's tracks, ‘Va Va Voom.’

Videos from the event quickly went viral on social media, capturing the infectious enthusiasm and groove of the young actors as they showcased their dance moves on stage. The colourful and retro vibes of their attire complemented the energetic beats of the song, creating a visual spectacle that left fans eagerly anticipating the film's release.

As the countdown to the digital release on Netflix continues, fans can't help but share the excitement generated by the young and dynamic cast of The Archies, who have not only brought their characters to life but also added their signature style to the film's music, making it a must-watch for audiences of all ages.

The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar draws inspiration from the American comic book series of the same name. The film explores romance and friendship among its characters in the 1960s, emphasizing their collective effort to preserve their town, Riverdale, from impending threats posed by developers looking to dismantle a beloved park. With the birthday celebration offering a glimpse into the chemistry shared by the cast, fans can look forward to a captivating on-screen narrative when The Archies hits the screens.

The film is a collaborative effort between Netflix India, Tiger Baby, Archie Comics, and Graphic India. Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, the highly anticipated film exclusively releases on Netflix worldwide on December 7, 2023.

