Randeep Hooda recently made headlines by revealing his upcoming marriage with actress-model Lin Laishram, who hails from Manipur, Northeast India. For the past few days, news have been buzzing with reports talking about their impending pending! And now, the couple decided to put an end to these rumours by sharing the big news on social media as they revealed that they will be tying the knot in Lin’s hometown this week.

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram share their ‘Save The Date’ invite confirming their wedding

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram took to their social media and confirmed the details of their upcoming nuptials by announcing the date in their E invite as it said, “A DATE WITH DESTINY 29.11.2023”. Further, it also read, “Taking a leaf out of Mahabharata where Arjuna married Manipuri Warrior Princess Chitrangada, We are getting married with the blessings from our families and friends. We are filled with immense joy to share that our marriage will take place on the 29th of November 2023, Imphal, Manipur followed by a reception in Mumbai. As we set to embark on this journey, we seek your blessings and love for this union of cultures, for which we are forever indebted and grateful. IN LOVE AND LIGHT LIN & RANDEEP.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Randeep Hooda (@randeephooda)



They posted the invite with a caption that read, “We Have Exciting News”. Followed by this post the couple received a lot of love and congratulatory messages as many of their well-wishers, friends, and fans dropped their best wishes on the comment section of the post.

Speaking of the bride-to-be Lin Laishram, she is known for her striking beauty and prowess on the screen, as she brings her rich cultural heritage from Manipur. The rumours of their wedding started doing the rounds after the couple started making public appearances together which included a recent lunch date in Mumbai.

