Last Updated 31.05.2019 | 5:41 PM IST

Street Dancer 3D: Prabhudheva RE-CREATES the iconic Mukkala Muqabala on screen, Varun Dhawan – Shraddha Kapoor cheer on

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor are working in a non-stop schedule in London and Dubai for their movie Street Dancer 3D with their director Remo D’souza. There is a good news for all the Prabhudheva fans as the dancing star is yet again set to immortalize his iconic song Mukkala Muqabala on screen! The dancing legend will give an minute long performance on the track.

The portion has already shot in Dubai where Prabhudheva STUNNED everyone with his awe inspiring act. Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor cheered him on as they looked on! He completed the shot in a single shot, sources on the set claim. Tanishk Bagchi has reworked the AR Rahman original for Street Dancer 3D.

Along with Varun and Shraddha, the movie also features Nora Fatehi, Sonam Bajwa, Dharmesh, Shakti Mohan and Vartika in lead roles. This film is set to be a treat for all dance lovers, we are sure.

Also Read: Amyra Dastur to feature in a film alongside Prabhudeva and here are the details

More Pages: Street Dancer 3D Box Office Collection

