South Korean actor and singer Suzy, also known as Bae Suzy, is returning to the music with a new single after a four-year hiatus. The new single is titled 'Satellite.'

According to Korea Joong Daily publication, Management Soop said on Thursday said, “Suzy will release a new digital single ‘Satellite’ on Feb. 17 at 6 p.m.” The agency hinted that the upcoming single will have a different vibe from previous songs Suzy has released.

“It took a long time to complete the song and it will highlight Suzy’s ability as a vocalist,” the agency said. “We believe that the fans’ interest over her new music will have heightened because Suzy has been focusing on her acting career for a while now.”

In 'Satellite', Suzy will sing about a feeling of yearning for someone whom she can’t reach with a promise that she’ll always be there for them. Suzy is said to have participated in writing the lyrics.

Suzy debuted in 2010 through girl group Miss A under JYP Entertainment. She made her acting debut with KBS television series Dream High in 2011 and was active in popular series such as Gu Family Book (2013), Uncontrollably Fond (2016), While You Were Sleeping (2017), Vagabond (2019) and most recently in Start-Up (2020). Her last music was an EP called Faces of Love.

'Satellite' is set to be released on Feb. 17.

