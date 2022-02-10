comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 10.02.2022 | 2:12 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Gehraiyaan Badhaai Do Pushpa Jersey RRR Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
follow us on

BREAKING: Akshay Kumar-starrer Prithviraj to release in cinemas on June 10, 2022 in in 2D & IMAX; makers release character posters of Akshay, Manushi Chhillar, Sonu Sood, Sanjay Dutt

Bollywood News
By - Fenil Seta

The third wave of Covid-19 led to postponement of several films which were slated for a release in January. Prithviraj was one such film and if all was well, it would have released on January 21, 2022 on the big screen. However, fearing lockdowns and restrictions in several states, the producers – Yash Raj Films (YRF) – decided to postpone it indefinitely.

BREAKING: Akshay Kumar-starrer Prithviraj to release in cinemas on June 10, 2022; makers release character posters of Akshay, Manushi Chhillar, Sonu Sood, Sanjay Dutt

In the last 3-4 weeks, the release dates of several films have been announced. The new dates of all January films were out and fans were wondering when YRF would let the world know when Prithviraj would be out in cinemas.

Today, YRF has ended the suspense. Just a few minutes ago, the makers announced that the period entertainer Prithviraj would be out on June 10, 2022, that is, exactly four months from today.

Along with his grand unveiling of the release date, the producers also released character posters in quick succession, of lead actor Akshay Kumar and also that of Manushi Chhillar, Sonu Sood. While Akshay plays the role of the legendary king Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, Manushi Chhillar will be seen playing Princess Sanyogita in her debut film. The role of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan’s trusted saamant, Kaka Kanha is essayed by Sanjay Dutt while Sonu Sood will be seen as Chand Vardai.


Interestingly, there were reports that the name of the film will be changed due to objection from the Sri Rajput Karni Sena. However, the character posters make it clear the film is still called Prithviraj. This grand period saga is directed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar congratulates Prithviraj director Chandraprakash Dwivedi on being felicitated with Padma Shri

More Pages: Prithviraj Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Manoj Bajpayee's mother-in-law Shakeela Raza…

Bob Odenkirk opened up about his near-fatal…

Prasad Oak’s directorial political love…

Russell Crowe to star in Sony-Marvel movie…

Adam Driver, Penélope Cruz and Shailene…

Charlie Hunnam, Bae Doona, Djimon Hounsou,…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification