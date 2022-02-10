The third wave of Covid-19 led to postponement of several films which were slated for a release in January. Prithviraj was one such film and if all was well, it would have released on January 21, 2022 on the big screen. However, fearing lockdowns and restrictions in several states, the producers – Yash Raj Films (YRF) – decided to postpone it indefinitely.

In the last 3-4 weeks, the release dates of several films have been announced. The new dates of all January films were out and fans were wondering when YRF would let the world know when Prithviraj would be out in cinemas.

Today, YRF has ended the suspense. Just a few minutes ago, the makers announced that the period entertainer Prithviraj would be out on June 10, 2022, that is, exactly four months from today.

Along with his grand unveiling of the release date, the producers also released character posters in quick succession, of lead actor Akshay Kumar and also that of Manushi Chhillar, Sonu Sood. While Akshay plays the role of the legendary king Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, Manushi Chhillar will be seen playing Princess Sanyogita in her debut film. The role of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan’s trusted saamant, Kaka Kanha is essayed by Sanjay Dutt while Sonu Sood will be seen as Chand Vardai.

Celebrate Samrat #Prithviraj Chauhan with #YRF50 on 10th June only at a big screen near you. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. pic.twitter.com/d7eEI79kxL — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) February 10, 2022

Princess Sanyogita - who courageously fought for love and honour. Celebrate Samrat #Prithviraj Chauhan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 10th June. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. pic.twitter.com/hQrgk9LlMV — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) February 10, 2022

Kaka Kanha - he fought with the great Samrat in all his conquests. Celebrate Samrat #Prithviraj Chauhan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 10th June. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. pic.twitter.com/EZwTtxa903 — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) February 10, 2022

Filled with compassion & wisdom - He was Chand Vardai. Celebrate Samrat #Prithviraj Chauhan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 10th June. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. pic.twitter.com/0WR1qcezrL — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) February 10, 2022



Interestingly, there were reports that the name of the film will be changed due to objection from the Sri Rajput Karni Sena. However, the character posters make it clear the film is still called Prithviraj. This grand period saga is directed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi.

