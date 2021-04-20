Forbes has released the 30 Under 30 Asia 2021 list featuring some of the entrepreneurs, scientists, activists, and young leaders who worked hard in the past year despite the struggle amid COVID-19. In Entertainment and Sports category, the factors in finalizing the names included "demonstration of leadership, impact, the potential of success and the embodiment of the entrepreneurial spirit synonymous with Forbes. Other factors like innovation, disruption—as well as size and growth of their ventures in some categories—play a role in making the final decision."

Amongst the names mentioned in the list are that Korean pop stars. South Korea's legendary singer IU, real name Lee Ji-eun, is an accomplished singer, songwriter, and well-known actress and is one of the names mentioned on the list. She has been in the industry for over a decade and at the age of 27, she is one of the top soloists in the country. She is well-known for her performances in Korean dramas like Hotel Del Luna, My Mister, Moon Lovers among others. She recently released her album 'Lilac' on March 25, 2021.

The next name on the list is Jackson Wang, who is a well-known rapper-singer-songwriter in the Korean pop group GOT7. Apart from his group activities, he is an established musician in China and internationally. Jackson, at the age of 27, is the CEO of the company Team Wang and has multiple divisions under it including the design department. He is the brand ambassador of Fendi in China. With multiple single releases in Mandarin and English, in 2021 itself, he plans to release over 40 songs this year alone along with two albums - one in Chinese and another one in English.

Another mentioned artist is Hwasa of MAMAMOO. Real name Ahn Hye-jin, she's been working as singer-songwriter for many years. She made her solo debut in 2019 with the single 'Twit'. In June 2020, she released her debut EP 'Maria' which debuted at No. 7 on Billboard World Albums Chart and went No. 1 on U.S iTunes Albums Chart making her the first female Korean solo artist to achieve this milestone. She has collaborated with various artists including Dua Lipa on 'Physical'.

Singer-actress Bae Suzy is also mentioned in the list. She began her career as a member of the girl group Miss A under JYP Entertainment company in South Korea in 2010. She made her debut as an actress with the television series Dream High in 2011. Over a decade later, she has continued her career as an actress in movies and TV. Her last work included the Korean drama Start-Up which was highly praised by the fans.

Actor Nam Joo Hyuk makes the cut as well. The actor started his career as a model followed by making his foray into Korean dramas and then movies. He made his big-screen debut in the critically acclaimed historical The Great Battle, which won him many accolades. He was last seen in the Netflix series The School Nurse Files and Start-Up.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.