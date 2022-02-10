Westin Hotels & Resorts, part of Marriott Bonvoy's international portfolio of 30 extraordinary hotel brands, today announced the launch of the wellness-focused 'Let’s Rise' campaign to motivate locals and travellers alike to regain control and enhance their well-being when they travel. With the use of the unifying line “We are All Risers”, this campaign celebrates a community of achievers and reinforces the brand’s commitment to our guests’ holistic sense of well-being around the clock.

To mark the launch of the campaign, Westin created an inspirational video featuring the new brand ambassador for India, a leading Bollywood actress, Kareena Kapoor Khan. Aiming to lift the pandemic-weary spirits, bodies, and minds through the power of dynamic movement, restful sleep, and balanced nutritious meals, the video reinforces the brand’s commitment to well-being, with a particular focus on three of the brand’s six wellness pillars, Move Well, Eat Well and Sleep Well. In the video, with the stunning backdrop of The Westin Mumbai Garden City, Kareena embraces a holistic well-being lifestyle with Westin’s signature brand programs by staying active at the WestinWORKOUT® Fitness studio, revitalizing the body and mind with restorative sleep Heavenly® Bed and Heavenly® Bath, and enjoy the nourishing offerings from the Eat Well menu.

Expressing her thoughts on the collaboration with Westin, Kareena Kapoor Khan said, "In this crazy world we live in, I’ve tried to create a balance for myself and my family. I work towards maintaining an active lifestyle, following a healthy diet while giving my mind and body ample rest and respect, so that I can always put my best foot forward in everything I do. Which is why I'm proud to be the face and voice of Westin’s ‘Let’s Rise’ campaign, a concept which is in line with my thinking. Looking forward to the association."

"The Let’s Rise Campaign communicates Westin’s commitment to empowering our customers and guests to enhance their well-being and ensure they can be the best version of themselves. The pandemic has created stress and challenges, we are seeing people realigning their priorities to put their well-being first. We created the “Let’s Rise” Campaign to inspire everyone to be a Riser, to push forward, stay active and maintain a good physical and mental health so that we can all rise to shine every day in their own unique ways,” said Neeraj Govil, Senior Vice President, Operations – Asia Pacific (Excluding Greater China), Marriott International. "Kareena as an individual practices a lifestyle that is composed and well-maintained. She is hence a great fit for the brand, we are sure with her on-board we will be able to inspire our guests to realign their priorities, putting their well-being first and being their best selves while on the road."

