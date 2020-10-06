On September 30, the Home Ministry in its Unlock 5.0 guidelines allowed to reopen cinema halls at 50 % capacity starting October 15. Today, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting headed by Prakash Javadekar announced the Standard Operating Procedures(SOP) which is to be followed by the staff and the audience.

Mr Javadekar took to Twitter to share all 24 SOP set by the I&B Ministry:

1. Occupancy of the auditorium shall not be more than 50%

2. Adequate physical distancing while seating

3. Seats "Not to be occupied" shall be marked as such

4. Provision for hand wash and hand sanitizers

5. Installation and use of Arogya Setu App shall be advised to all

6. Thermal screening to be carried out. Only asymptomatic individuals shall be allowed.

7. Self-monitoring of health and reporting any illness

8. Staggered show timings shall be followed for different screens

9. Digital modes of payment to be encouraged

10. Regular cleaning and disinfection of the box office and other areas

11. Sufficient number of counters at the box office shall be opened

12. Audience encouraged to avoid movement during the intermission

13. Floor markers shall be used for physical distancing for queue management at box office

14. Purchase of ticket at box office to be open throughout the day, advance booking to be allowed to avoid crowding

15. Spitting shall be strictly prohibited

16. Respiratory etiquettes to be strictly followed

17. Only packaged food and beverages shall be allowed; no deliver inside hall

18. Multiple sale counters for food and beverage

19. Measures for the safety of sanitization staff such as adequate provisions for gloves, boots, maks, PPE, etc

20. Contact number shall be taken to facilitate contact tracing

22. COVID-19 related stigmatization of unruly behaviour shall be dealt with strictly

23. Temperature setting of all air conditioning should be in the range of 24-30 degree C.

24. Public service announcements on wearing masks, physical distancing and hand hygiene to be made before and after screening and during intermission.

