Bengal’s most distinguished actor Soumitra Chatterjee has tested positive for Covid-19 sending shock waves through the Bengal film industry.

Soumitra, who is above 80, is considered a national treasure of Bengali cinema with a string of master performances to his credit including a massive body of work with Satyajit Ray.

Expressing concern over the Doyen’s illness a major Bengali star who didn’t want to be named said, “Given the seriousness of the virus it is foolhardy of Mamta Bannerjee to have opened movie theatres in Bengal. She should seriously re-consider her decision.”

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Nana Patekar steps into the shoes of Soumitra Chatterjee as he signs the Hindi remake of the hit Bengali film Bela Sheshe!

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.