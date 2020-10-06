Bollywood Hungama

Legendary Bengali star Soumitra Chatterjee tests positive for COVID-19

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

Bengal’s most distinguished actor Soumitra Chatterjee has tested positive for Covid-19 sending shock waves through the Bengal film industry.

Legendary Bengali star Soumitra Chatterjee tests positive for COVID-19

Soumitra, who is above 80, is considered a national treasure of Bengali cinema with a string of master performances to his credit including a massive body of work with Satyajit Ray.

Expressing concern over the Doyen’s illness a major Bengali star who didn’t want to be named said, “Given the seriousness of the virus it is foolhardy of Mamta Bannerjee to have opened movie theatres in Bengal. She should seriously re-consider her decision.”

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Nana Patekar steps into the shoes of Soumitra Chatterjee as he signs the Hindi remake of the hit Bengali film Bela Sheshe!

