The recreated version of Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’s (1988) song ‘Papa Kehte Hai’ was launched at a lovely event in an auditorium in Mumbai on Monday, April 22. Aamir Khan, who featured in the original version and Udit Narayan, who sang both versions, graced their presence along with Srikanth’s team members, that is, actors Rajkummar Rao, Alaya F and Sharad Kelkar, director Tushar Hiranandani, producer Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani and Srikanth Bolla, on whom the film is based on. The event began with talented visually impaired people performing on ‘Papa Kehte Hai’ and also the other famous song of Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, ‘Aye Mere Humsafar’.

Srikanth’s ‘Papa Kehte Hai’ song launch: Aamir Khan remembers the late Gulshan Kumar: “Bhushan Kumar ne sach mein papa ka naam roshan kiya hai”

Aamir Khan on stage spoke highly of the Rajkummar Rao-starrer, “When I saw Srikanth’s trailer, I was left amazed. I immediately connected with the character of Srikanth. I want to experience his journey. Hence, I am also keenly waiting for its release on May 10. It seems like a very inspiring film. Rajkummar Rao has given a wonderful performance. From the trailer, it’s clear that he has got into the skin of the character. He has lived the role of Srikanth.”

At this point, Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani added, “This song will always be of Aamir sir and Udit sir. We are just passing it on to the next generation!”

Aamir Khan also remembered Gulshan Kumar, father of Bhushan Kumar, who’s also one of the producers of Srikanth, “Bhushan ne sach mein papa ka naam roshan kiya hai. He took over the business at a very young age after Gulshan ji sadly passed away. As a son, he has really taken the business forward and also the music industry forward. He has grown it and given so many opportunities to several young musicians. That is really amazing. Hence, we should clap for Bhushan as well.”

Rajkummar Rao revealed how life has come full circle for him, “After passing Class 12, I used to study theatre. I used to travel on a bicycle 70 km from Gurgaon to Delhi and back. This is when I used to listen to some songs on my Walkman. The one song that used to hit me a lot was ‘Papa Kehte Hai’ (smiles). I used to hear the song to motivate myself ki mujhe bhi bada naam karna hai. And now to have that song picturized on me in Srikanth is a surreal feeling.”

He continued, “We all have taken a lot of inspiration from Aamir sir. It’s his badappan that he’s here to launch the song. He’s somebody who promotes good content. Thank you sir for teaching us everything!”

