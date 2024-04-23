The recreated version of Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’s (1988) song ‘Papa Kehte Hai’ was launched at a lovely event in an auditorium in Mumbai on Monday, April 22. Aamir Khan, who featured in the original version and Udit Narayan, who sung both the versions, graced their presence along with Srikanth’s team members, that is, actors Rajkummar Rao, Alaya F and Sharad Kelkar, director Tushar Hiranandani, producer Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani and Srikanth Bolla, on whom the film is based on. The event began with talented visually impaired people performing on ‘Papa Kehte Hai’ and also the other famous song of Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, ‘Aye Mere Humsafar’.

Srikanth’s ‘Papa Kehte Hai’ song launch: “Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak was a MILESTONE. It changed the whole sensibility of Indian cinema” – Aamir Khan

At the event, Aamir Khan and Udit Narayan went down memory lane. Aamir revealed, “It’s the song that started my career. Certainly, it’s very special. All of us were very new in the film and Nasir saab (Nasir Hussain) supported us. It was also the first film of director Mansoor Khan and cinematographer Kiran Deohans. Anand-Milind, Juhi, Udit ji, Alka ji apna career bas shuru hi kar rahe the. Even the sound recordist and editor debuted with Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. Hence, it was a very exciting journey.”

He added, “Then, we had no idea whether or not we’d be successful. Whenever Mansoor and I used to watch the film, humko khamiyaan nazar aati thi! So, we used to keep discussing it that ‘Yaar, woh scene aisa hona chahiye tha’ or ‘isme yeh reh gaya’!”

Aamir Khan then stated, “Ek din woh film release ho gayi aur hamare haath se nikal gayi (smiles). And it was very exciting to see the kind of love it got. I’d like to believe that Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak was a milestone in Indian cinema. It changed the whole sensibility of Indian cinema. From 1988, you can see the shift happening. Mansoor was the first director to bring that change. Hence, it’s a very special film for me in every way.”

Udit Narayan, in his trademark style, exulted, “Main 36 saal purani yaadon mein chala gaya. I can’t believe that after 36 years, this song continues to hold a place in your hearts!”

He continued, “I still remember when I had gone to record the song. Aamir saab was sitting in front of me. I was told, ‘Iss hero ke liye aapko gaana hai’. Main dara hua tha. I asked myself, ‘What if I don’t sing it well?’. Mera boriya bistar bhi ready tha gaav jaane ke liye!”

Aamir Khan, at this point, raised laughs, “Aur mujh dekh ke toh khaas unko darr hua ki ‘Accha, yeh hero hai’. Fir toh confirm hai mera waapis jaana!”

Udit Narayan continued, “But thanks to God and all your blessings, the song became a rage!”

Srikanth releases in cinemas on May 10.

