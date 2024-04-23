comscore
Amitabh Bachchan purchases 10,000 sq. ft. land in Alibaug for Rs. 10 crores

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Amitabh Bachchan purchases 10,000 sq. ft. land in Alibaug for Rs. 10 crores

Amitabh Bachchan has reportedly bought this 20-acre plotted development from the House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL).

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Amitabh Bachchan has made a significant investment in real estate by purchasing a 10,000 square foot plot of land in Alibaug, Maharashtra, near Mumbai. This acquisition took place in the A Alibaug project, a sprawling 20-acre plotted development launched in April last year. The transaction, reportedly valued at Rs. 10 crore, was completed with The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL) and as per sources, it was officially registered just last week.

Although there has been no official statement issued from The House of Abhinadan Lodha or from Amitabh Bachchan, sources have reportedly confirmed the details to the media. This is not the first time where Amitabh has been investing with the builders. In the past, the legendary actor also made a similar investment with the HoABL brand in their ‘The Sarayu’ project in Ayodhya. Big B is expected to have made a sizeable investment in this luxurious seven-star project which is currently under development in the picturesque city of Lord Ram.

As for Alibaug, the beachy town is known for its scenic beauty and proximity to Mumbai and has become a sought-after destination for both vacation homes and real estate investments. It seems to have caught the attention of many other celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, who also purchased a massive piece of farm-land worth Rs. 9.5 crores along with his daughter Suhana Khan in February 2024.

On the other hand, Amitabh Bachchan too boasts of extensive investments within the city limits of Mumbai which includes three major bungalows in the plush area of suburban Mumbai – namely Pratiksha and Jalsa, wherein the former was reportedly gifted to Shweta Bachchan recently, and along with them, he also has Janak which is said to be used more as an office. Apart from them, the superstar is also expected to hold quite a bit of properties in Delhi and a few other locations.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

