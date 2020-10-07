While the future of the movie-theatre business hangs in balance, producers with ready films are losing patience. Rather than wait for theatres to open they are all opting for the digital platform. There were reports that David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 starring his son Varun Dhawan was going digital.

However, the news coming in from the Dhawan clan is that the father and son are divided on the issue. Informs a source, “While David and his co-producer Vashu Bhagnani feel going digital is a viable solution at the moment, Varun Dhawan doesn’t agree as he doesn’t want to be labeled an OTT actor, at least not yet.”

It’s another matter that the team doesn’t have much of a choice in the matter at the moment. Apparently, Varun feels that until the Khans go digital, why should he?

