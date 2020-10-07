Bollywood Hungama

Harshvardhan Rane tests positive for COVID-19

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Harshvardhan Rane has revealed that he tested positive for COVID-19 recently. The actor took to social media to release a statement to his fans that he is doing well. Though he had fever, he got it checked and the test came out positive.

On Tuesday, he wrote, “Hi lovely people, so I had fever and stomach ache, and went to a hospital to get an opinion. They said it's mostly viral fever as lungs are super healthy and no other symptoms, and performed a routine COVID test just to rule it out."

He added, "My aarogya setu app now says I am Covid positive! Okay then, guess its 10 days of isolation from here on."

Harshvardhan Rane will be next seen in Bejoy Nambiar’s next Taish releasing on Zee5 platform.

ALSO READ: Pulkit Samrat, Harshvardhan Rane, Jim Sarbh, Kriti Kharbanda & Sanjeeda Sheikh starrer Taish to premiere on Zee5 on October 29

