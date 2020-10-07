Arjun Kapoor has officially announced on his social media platforms that he has tested negative for coronavirus. The actor says that he has made a ‘full recovery’ and is thrilled to get back to work! Arjun posted a note on social media to reveal this development. He says, “Hi! I’m happy to report that I have tested negative for coronavirus over the weekend. I’m feeling better after making a full recovery and excited to return to work.”

The actor expressed gratitude to his fans and people for being pillars of strength through his recovery. “Thank you everyone for your good wishes and positivity. This virus is serious so I request every one to take it seriously.”

View this post on Instagram ???? A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on Oct 6, 2020 at 10:29pm PDT

Arjun requested Indians to maintain safety precautions to insulate themselves from the virus and thanked frontline workers for fighting the deadly COVID-19. He says, “People should understand that coronavirus affects everyone - young and old. So, please WEAR a MASK at all times! Thank you BMC for your support and help and a huge salute to all the frontline workers who are risking everything to take care of us. We are forever indebted to you guys.”

Also Read: Arjun Kapoor wants to save lives by donating his plasma after recovering from Coronavirus

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.