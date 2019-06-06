Sooryavanshi: After Gulshan Grover, Sikandar Kher joins Akshay Kumar – Rohit Shetty’s cop universe

The shooting for Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi, the fourth film in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe, is going on in full speed. The actor has begun shooting in Bangkok and has been filming some intense action sequences. Just earlier this morning, it was reported that Gulshan Grover has joined the film and will be the main antagonist in the action drama. Along with him, another actor has come on board and it is Sikandar Kher.

Sikandar Kher confirmed that he is indeed starring in the film but is not at liberty to reveal anything about his character as of now. His character is fun and he is enjoying shooting with the team and Rohit Shetty. He said that it is a big project for him and values that he was considered for a role in the film.

The actor was last seen in Romeo Akbar Walter (RAW). Speaking about it, he said that Sooryavanshi and RAW are different from one another. The actor is thankful for the distinct opportunities coming his way. He is excited to work with Akshay Kumar after working with John Abraham in RAW.

Reliance Entertainment presents Rohit Shetty Picturez in association with Dharma Productions & Cape of Good Films, Sooryavanshi is directed by Rohit Shetty and is slated Eid 2020 release.

