Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 06.06.2019 | 4:59 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Bharat Super 30 De De Pyaar De India’s Most Wanted Kabir Singh Student Of The Year 2
follow us on

Bharat: Salman Khan is thankful after recording the highest opening of his career at the Box Office

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Bhai is happy! Salman Khan has everything going good for him. The actor’s film Bharat released worldwide on the auspicious day of Eid festival. The fans got to witness their favourite in five different avatars in Ali Abbas Zafar directorial. Now, the film has recorded highest opening day collection ever in his career with a whopping Rs 42.3 crore. Bharat: Salman Khan is thankful after recording the highest opening in his career at the Box Office

As it will be long weekend for Bharat and everyone is expecting it to grow further, Salman Khan is thankful for all the love and support the film is receiving. He took to Twitter to thank everyone and also praised that everyone stood up for National Anthem when it was played during the film. He wrote. “Big thk u sabko fr giving sabse bada opening mere career ka par what made me the happiest & proudest is ki during a scene in my film jab national anthem is recited ev1 stood up as a mark of respect. There could be no bigger respect for our country than this… Jai Hind???? #Bharat.”

Bharat, stars Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover, Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Tabu among others. It is released on Wednesday, June 5.

ALSO READ: PHOTOS & VIDEOS: Salman Khan and his parents Salma Khan and Salim Khan greet the fans on Eid

More Pages: Bharat Box Office Collection , Bharat Movie Review

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Bharat Box Office Collections Day 1 – The…

Bharat Box Office: The Salman Khan starrer…

Bharat Box Office: The Salman Khan starrer…

China Box Office: Hrithik Roshan starrer…

Bharat Box Office - All Time Biggest Single…

Bharat Box Office: Bharat becomes Salman…

Rate this article
Make favorite
Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Box Office
Latest News
Top Photos
Latest Videos
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification