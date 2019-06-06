Bharat: Salman Khan is thankful after recording the highest opening of his career at the Box Office

Bhai is happy! Salman Khan has everything going good for him. The actor’s film Bharat released worldwide on the auspicious day of Eid festival. The fans got to witness their favourite in five different avatars in Ali Abbas Zafar directorial. Now, the film has recorded highest opening day collection ever in his career with a whopping Rs 42.3 crore.

As it will be long weekend for Bharat and everyone is expecting it to grow further, Salman Khan is thankful for all the love and support the film is receiving. He took to Twitter to thank everyone and also praised that everyone stood up for National Anthem when it was played during the film. He wrote. “Big thk u sabko fr giving sabse bada opening mere career ka par what made me the happiest & proudest is ki during a scene in my film jab national anthem is recited ev1 stood up as a mark of respect. There could be no bigger respect for our country than this… Jai Hind???? #Bharat.”

Bharat, stars Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover, Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Tabu among others. It is released on Wednesday, June 5.