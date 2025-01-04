Sooraj Pancholi is set to star in his first biopic, portraying Veer Hamirji Gohil, an unsung warrior from the 14th century. The film revolves around the historic battle to protect the Somnath temple in Gujarat. Directed by Prince Dhiman, the movie aims to shed light on the bravery of those who fought to safeguard the temple. The production features elaborate sets and recreated palaces to capture the grandeur of the era.

Sooraj Pancholi, Suniel Shetty, and Vivek Oberoi team up for historic drama

The film also brings together an exciting cast, including Suniel Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, and Akanksha Sharma, marking Sooraj's first collaboration with these actors. The cast will take on unique roles, aiming to present a compelling story inspired by real events. Action sequences have been carefully crafted to enhance the film's authenticity and impact.

By stepping into the role of Veer Hamirji Gohil, Sooraj hopes to showcase his versatility as an actor. With a storyline rooted in history and a talented ensemble cast, the project has already sparked interest among fans. The first glimpse of the film is expected to be unveiled soon, building further anticipation.

