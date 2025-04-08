comscore
Last Updated 08.04.2025

Saif Ali Khan's project with Hansal Mehta is the adaptation of 'Black River', author Nilanjana Roy confirms

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Saif Ali Khan’s project with Hansal Mehta is the adaptation of ‘Black River’, author Nilanjana Roy confirms

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Last month, news about Saif Ali Khan teaming up with Hansal Mehta for a book adaptation of author Nilanjana Roy was out after the filmmaker announced it. It is now learnt that the book in question is the author’s best-selling novel ‘Black River’.

Author Nilanjana Roy herself confirmed the news and revealed the name of the book on Monday with a post on X that read, “It be official! Thrilled (and thank you, Saif and @mehtahansal, for your faith in Black River).”

Currently in early pre-production, Black River is still in the script development phase, with Hansal Mehta working on refining the screenplay. The film is expected to begin shooting by mid-2026.

A murder mystery at its core, ‘Black River’ explores themes of love, friendship, and grief. Set in the fictional village of Teetarpur near Delhi, the story centres on the murder of an eight-year-old girl named Munia. The novel, written by Nilanjana Roy, was published in 2022.

Saif Ali Khan, last seen in the Telugu film Devara: Part 1, is also attached to Race 4. Amid ongoing speculation about the film’s ensemble cast, producer Ramesh Taurani has clarified that only Saif and Sidharth Malhotra are currently in talks as the project is still in its scripting stage.

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan is preparing for the release of Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins, in which he stars alongside Jaideep Ahlawat. The film is slated to premiere on Netflix on April 25.

Also Read : Hansal Mehta teams up with Saif Ali Khan for a book adaptation

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

