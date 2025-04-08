comscore
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » No Deepika Padukone in King with Shah Rukh Khan; Siddharth Anand in talks with Sonam Bajwa

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

No Deepika Padukone in King with Shah Rukh Khan; Siddharth Anand in talks with Sonam Bajwa

en Bollywood News No Deepika Padukone in King with Shah Rukh Khan; Siddharth Anand in talks with Sonam Bajwa
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Over the last 3 days, there has been tremendous noise around Shah Rukh Khan's next film, the Siddharth Anand directed King. While a notorious report stated that Deepika Padukone will be doing an extended cameo in the action thriller, director Siddharth Anand debunked the theory on social media, calling it "False" news. We spoke to our sources, who confirmed that Deepika Padukone is NOT a part of King, as that's a combo Aditya Chopra now wants to keep exclusive to Pathaan 2.

No Deepika Padukone in King with Shah Rukh Khan; Siddharth Anand in talks with Sonam Bajwa

But we have got another exciting piece of information nonetheless. Our highly placed sources confirm that Siddharth Anand and Shah Rukh Khan have cast Sonam Bajwa to play a key role in King. "Sonam is a superstar of Punjab and is all set to make her debut with Shah Rukh Khan in King. The actress is doing multiple films - from Housefull 5 to Baaghi 4 and more - and King is set to be her biggest till date," source told Bollywood Hungama.

The source further informed that Sonam Bajwa will have an extended cameo in King, however, the exact character dynamics are kept under wraps for now. King is slated to go on floors in June 2025 with a schedule in India. The film also stars Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan in lead roles.

Also Read: Shoot of Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana starrer King to begin in May 2025

More Pages: King Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

