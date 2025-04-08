Actor Hrithik Roshan’s recent fan meet-and-greet in Dallas, Texas, has stirred controversy after a fan who reportedly paid Rs 1.2 lakh for VIP access was denied a photo with the actor. The event, held as part of Hrithik’s ongoing US tour, promised an up-close experience with the Fighter star, but reportedly poor management and unmet expectations have left attendees fuming. Here’s what went down at the event that’s now making headlines.

Dallas Meet-and-Greet Turns Sour for Hrithik Roshan Fans

Hrithik Roshan attended a fan event in Dallas hosted by Sophie Choudry on Saturday, April 5, 2025. While the actor thrilled the crowd with his signature performances, the mood shifted when fans who shelled out hefty sums—estimated at $1,500 (over Rs 1.2 lakh) per person plus general admission—for a VIP meet-and-greet were turned away without photos. One disappointed attendee took to social media, writing, “Spent $1500 + tickets to meet Hrithik Roshan and didn’t even get a picture. Waited 2 hours in line just to get refused.”

Hrithik Roshan’s US Tour: High Hopes, Big Disappointment

The Dallas event is part of Hrithik’s current US tour, which includes stops in New Jersey (April 10), Chicago (April 12), and the Bay Area (April 13). The viral Reddit post from the disappointed fan has ignited a firestorm on social media, amplifying the discontent. “Refused to take pictures with half the meet-and-greet line even though we spent so much money,” the post read. Marketed as a rare chance to meet the Bollywood icon, the meet-and-greet drew fans willing to pay premium prices. Hrithik has yet to address the controversy directly.

This isn’t the first time Hrithik’s fan interactions have made news, but it’s a rare misstep for an actor often praised for his humility. Speaking of the professional front, his next project is War 2, alongside Jr. NTR and Kiara Advani, slated for August 2025, and he will be making his directorial debut with Krrish 4.

