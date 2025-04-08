comscore
Tere Ishk Mein shooting update: Banaras schedule begins for Dhanush starrer with Aanand L Rai

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Tere Ishk Mein shooting update: Banaras schedule begins for Dhanush starrer with Aanand L Rai

By Bollywood Hungama News Network

Some cities do more than set a scene—they shape the soul of a film. For Aanand L Rai, Benaras has long been that soul. It’s where Raanjhanaa unfolded, telling a raw, emotional story of love that deeply resonated with audiences. Over a decade later, Rai finds himself back in those same lanes and ghats with Tere Ishk Mein—a new story rooted in the same emotional landscape.

Tere Ishk Mein shooting update: Banaras schedule begins for Dhanush starrer with Aanand L Rai

After wrapping up a vibrant shoot schedule in Delhi, Rai’s upcoming film Tere Ishk Mein—hailed as the spiritual successor to Raanjhanaa—has moved to Banaras for its next leg. The film reunites Rai with Dhanush, this time pairing him with Kriti Sanon in a fresh, intense love story that promises to explore passion and heartbreak in equal measure.

Before the cameras rolled, Rai marked his return to the holy city with a visit to the iconic Kashi Vishwanath Temple, seeking blessings from Lord Shiva—capturing the moment on Instagram.

For Rai, Banaras isn’t just another filming location—it’s cinematic ground zero. It’s where Raanjhanaa came alive and turned into a cult classic, marking a turning point in both his and Dhanush’s creative journeys. The return feels poetic, especially with Tere Ishk Mein picking up emotional and thematic threads that echo those of Raanjhanaa—the connection to Banaras remains a guiding force, lending the film its emotional anchor.

While Delhi brought grit and realism to Tere Ishk Mein, Banaras brings familiarity, nostalgia, and rootedness. Staying true to his filmmaking ethos, Rai continues to shoot in real locations, favouring the unpredictability and authenticity of lived-in spaces over studio-controlled settings. Banaras’ layered textures, spiritual undercurrents, and vibrant chaos form the canvas for a story that promises intensity and truth.

Set to release in November 2025, Tere Ishk Mein is shaping up to be not just a love story—but a homecoming of sorts. For Aanand L Rai, for Dhanush, and for every fan who still hasn’t gotten over Raanjhanaa.

Also Read: Aanand L Rai shares BTS glimpse of Tere Ishk Mein, showcasing Delhi’s vibrant streets; watch

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

