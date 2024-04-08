The last 2 days have been full of drama and thrills around the release of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, leading to confusion among the audience and the trade taking the reporting patterns. And now, finally, with just some hours left for the release of this feature film, Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learnt that Bade Miyan Chote Miyan team has decided to delay the film to April 11, 2024.

BREAKING: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan release date postponed to April 11; makes a strategic shift for a Blockbuster Eid release

"After contemplating on a full-day release on April 10, the makers had zeroed down on a theatrical release post 6 pm on April 10. However, in a sudden turn of events, team Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has now decided to delay the film to April 11," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

The source further informed us that the decision has been taken to avoid spoilers. "With Pre-Eid, there is always a risk of the audience not stepping into the hall. That aside, BMCM is a film loaded with twists and turns as makers have not opened up the core plot of the film. The makers want the audience to watch their film with an open mind and hence, the decision of a full day release on April 11," a source told us further.

The release of BMCM will now be on the National Holiday of Eid and the film will reap the benefit of a 4-day opening weekend.

