Jio Studios and Maddock Films have finally unveiled the much-awaited motion poster of SkyForce, offering a glimpse into a gripping tale of courage and dedication. Featuring Akshay Kumar and debutant Veer Pahariya, the makers are all set to unveil the trailer tomorrow at a grand event. With an intriguing tagline, “Some missions end, while others last a lifetime,” the film is based on India’s first deadly airstrike.

Set against the backdrop of the heated Indo-Pak tensions during the 1960s-70s, the film marks the collaboration of Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Anil Kapur. While announcing the wrap of the film last year, Sandeep wrote, “I’m incredibly grateful to everyone who worked on Skyforce. The film was definitely a challenging one to bring to life, but it’s the dedication of the crew that made it possible.”

AKSHAY KUMAR - VEER PAHARIYA: 'SKY FORCE' MOTION POSTER UNVEILS... TRAILER *TOMORROW*... REPUBLIC DAY RELEASE... A story of pride, honour and sacrifice... #JioStudios and #MaddockFilms will launch #SkyForceTrailer at an event in #Mumbai tomorrow [5 Jan 2025]. Based on #India's… pic.twitter.com/0No3N52hO7 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 4, 2025

Besides Akshay and debutant Veer, the film stars Sara Ali Khan, Nimrat Kaur, and Sharad Kelkar in pivotal roles. The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, Jio Studios, and Amar Kaushik. The film will hit the big screen, this Republic Day week on January 24, 2025. The action in the film is choreographed by Craig Macrae, who is known as an action choreographer, action director, and stunt coordinator.

