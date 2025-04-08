ZEE5 is all set to unveil its latest thrilling mystery, Logout—a suspenseful tale that will have viewers questioning the security of their digital lives. Directed by Amit Golani and written by Biswapati Sarkar, this gripping film promises a dynamic mix of tension and drama, featuring Babil Khan, Rasika Dugal, Nimisha Nair, and Gandharv Dewan in pivotal roles. Produced by Digital 18 Media Private Limited (erstwhile Viacom 18 Studios) and Posham Pa Pictures, Logout has already made waves on the international festival circuit, being showcased at renowned events such as the 21st Indian Film Festival Stuttgart 2024, Mal Del Plata 2024, Indian Film Festival Melbourne 2024, and the River to River Florence Indian Film Festival 2024, where it has garnered rave reviews. Now, anticipation builds as the film gears up for its ZEE5 release on April 18th.

Logout trailer out: Babil Khan starrer is a wake-up call on dangers of phone addiction

The story follows Pratyush (Babil Khan), a 26-year-old social media influencer on the verge of reaching 10 million followers, when his life takes a dark turn. A fan's obsessive fixation drags him into a chilling game of cat and mouse, shattering his carefully curated world. Logout taps into the modern-day problem of digital dependence, resonating deeply with today’s audience and exploring the dangers of being entrapped in a virtual world. With its timely and relatable theme, the film promises to captivate and provoke thought about the ever-growing influence of digital dependence and the security of our digital lives.

Director Amit Golani shared, “Directing Logout has been an immensely rewarding experience. At its heart, the film delves into the complex and often unsettling relationship between individuals and their growing dependence on the digital world — especially our increasing reliance on smartphones. It explores how overdependence on our phones has crept into every aspect of life, and how helpless we can feel without them. I aimed to capture that tension in a way that feels both intense and profoundly relatable. Babil has truly embodied his character, bringing it to life in a way that feels raw and authentic. I couldn’t be prouder of what we’ve accomplished. With ZEE5 as a global platform, Logout is poised to reach a wide audience, and I couldn’t have asked for a better opportunity to share this timely, real, and deeply relevant story with the world”.

Writer Biswapati Sarkar shared, "Writing Logout has been an exciting journey, especially since the scenarios and situations in the film feel so relevant to our daily lives. The idea of being trapped in a digital world with no escape mirrors the very real anxieties we all face today. I’m deeply grateful for the collaboration with Amit, Babil, and the entire cast and crew, whose contributions have brought this script to life. I hope viewers connect with the film, as it holds up a mirror to the behaviors and realities many of us experience every day”.

Actor Babil Khan said, "I’m really looking forward to audiences experiencing Logout. The film has already been showcased at several international film festivals, earning great reviews, and now, I can’t wait for its release on ZEE5, where a wider audience will get to see it. This role truly pushed me out of my comfort zone, immersing me in the digital world — a space that’s both fascinating and dangerously unpredictable. Playing a modern-day influencer and navigating the complexities of virtual success was a unique challenge, especially since my character is so different from who I am in real life. I’m incredibly proud to be part of a story that feels so relevant today, shedding light on the darker side of our online lives. Logout is an intense, fast-paced thriller, and I can’t wait for viewers to join my character, Pratyush, on this gripping journey”.

Logout premieres on 18th April on ZEE5!

