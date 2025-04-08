Pakistani actress Sehar Khan speaks on being a part of Tulsi Kumar and Kaifi Khalil’s ‘Fitrat’: “Song brought out such an honest side of me”

Renowned Pakistani actress Sehar Khan, celebrated for her compelling performances in television dramas such as Sanwari, Rang Mahal, and the recent hit 'Fairy Tale,' makes a captivating appearance in the music video for 'Fitrat'. Known for her ability to portray emotionally layered characters, Sehar steps into the world of 'Fitrat' with quiet strength and sincerity.

Speaking about the project, Sehar shares, “What drew me to 'Fitrat' was its simplicity and emotional truth. It’s about being that person who makes life easier for someone else—not through grand gestures but just by being there. That idea stayed with me. Working with Tulsi and Kaifi on this project was an incredible journey. They're both masters of their craft, and the song brought out such an honest side of me—it didn’t even feel like I was acting."

Her presence adds a cinematic quality to the music video, enhancing the emotional weight of the song. Released under the Yellow Brick Road Music label, 'Fitrat' is a cross-border collaboration that blends heartfelt storytelling with soul-stirring music, and Sehar Khan plays a key role in bringing that vision to life.

