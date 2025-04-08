Go! Biryan, one of Mumbai’s most loved biryani brands, is excited to announce actor Zaheer Iqbal as its first-ever brand ambassador. Known for his relatable charm, fun personality, and love for good food, Zaheer’s association with the brand feels like the perfect recipe for success.

Go! Biryan welcomes Zaheer Iqbal as its first brand ambassador

The collaboration came to life quite organically. A long-time fan of Go! Biryan, Zaheer often shared fun Instagram videos featuring their famous biryani — including lighthearted pranks on his wife, actress Sonakshi Sinha. One such video, where Zaheer playfully teased Sonakshi over his obsession with Go! Biryan, went viral recently, capturing the attention not just of fans but also the brand itself. Recognizing this genuine love and connection, Go! Biryan approached Zaheer to come on board as its very first brand ambassador.

The popular biryani chain has been delighting biryani lovers in Mumbai for over a decade with its rich flavors, high-quality ingredients, and commitment to authentic dum-cooked biryani. The brand set itself apart by offering unique packaging and portion sizes, ensuring customers could enjoy their meal on-the-go. It has consistently evolved with the times, leveraging digital food platforms like Zomato and Swiggy, making its flavors easily accessible to a wider audience. In addition to biryani, the expanding menu now includes kebabs, curries, rolls, raan, and kepsa, reflecting the dedication to offering a diverse range of culinary experiences.

Recently, the brand underwent a strategic rebranding, reinforcing its position as a prominent player in the competitive biryani market while staying true to its heritage. Currently operating from its two prime locations in Andheri and Khar, it has developed a robust delivery system covering areas from South Mumbai to Malad. In addition to its popular menu offerings, it is also a favorite among corporate clients and party hosts, offering customized meal boxes and party packs for all types of events, from office lunches to festive celebrations.

Zaheer Iqbal’s partnership with Go! Biryan is more than just a brand collaboration; it is a celebration of shared values. A true fan of the brand, Zaheer’s social media post featuring the biryani went viral, solidifying his connection with the brand’s loyal community. Known for his unpretentious, authentic nature, Zaheer’s personal qualities mirror the very essence of the brand: rich in tradition and character, yet approachable and fresh. “I’ve been a long-time fan of the brand, and it’s an honor to become part of this incredible journey,” said Zaheer Iqbal. “I’ve always believed in enjoying good food without any fuss, and this place embodies that philosophy perfectly. The biryani here is unmatched, and I’m excited to be able to share that love with more people.”

“We are extremely excited to have Zaheer Iqbal on board as the first-ever brand ambassador of Go! Biryan. His genuine love for our biryani and his natural connection with people perfectly resonate with what our brand stands for — authenticity, warmth, and great food experiences.” says’ Shehzaad Lokhandwala Co-Founder, Go! Biryan

With its eyes set on further expansion, the brand remains committed to delivering an authentic biryani experience, paired with innovation and quality. The brand continues to bring together traditional flavors with modern dining conveniences, ensuring that each meal is a moment to savor. The future of Go! Biryan looks deliciously promising, with new locations, fresh menu offerings, and exciting campaigns set to take the brand to greater heights. Whether you're enjoying a meal in one of the locations or having it delivered to your doorstep, it remains a go-to choice for food enthusiasts across Mumbai.

Also Read: Sonakshi Sinha breaks silence on interfaith marriage with Zaheer Iqbal; says, “We never even discussed religion”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.