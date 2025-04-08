Wellbeing Nutrition, India’s pioneering and leading nutraceutical brand, is thrilled to launch its latest campaign, Beauty from Within, in collaboration with its newly onboarded brand ambassador, Sharvari. Rooted in the belief that true beauty starts from within, the film is a celebration of authenticity, self-care, and holistic well-being, encouraging individuals to embrace their core essence. As the Brand Ambassador of Wellbeing Nutrition, Sharvari brings her own philosophy of balance, strength, and conscious self-care to the forefront—making her the perfect voice for a new era of wellness-driven beauty. Against the backdrop of a cultural shift where audiences are increasingly drawn to brands that feel relatable, intentional, and purpose-driven, the film mirrors this sentiment by placing the focus back on the essence of feeling good from within. With 84% of consumers expressing a preference for authenticity over overly perfected advertising, Beauty from Within serves as a reminder that real beauty begins at the core—through rituals, nourishment, and self-belief.

Wellbeing Nutrition unveils new campaign with brand ambassador Sharvari, celebrating the power of “Beauty Within”

With the India Collagen Market expected to register a CAGR of 7.62% from 2025 to 2030, the acceptance for clinically-backed, high-quality wellness solutions is at an all-time high. Wellbeing Nutrition’s scientifically formulated collagen offerings respond to this growing need by delivering bioavailable, research-backed solutions that align with the modern consumer’s demand for efficacy and transparency. With “Beauty from Within”, Wellbeing Nutrition is leading a cultural movement that shifts the conversation around beauty and wellness. By blending cutting-edge science with natural, bioavailable nutrition, the brand is setting new benchmarks for the next generation of self-care, where feeling good matters as much as looking good.

Avnish Chhabria, Founder, & Saurabh Kapoor, Co-Founder of Wellbeing Nutrition, expressed their enthusiasm for the film, stating, “At Wellbeing Nutrition, we’ve always believed that beauty is more than skin deep—it’s about the vitality, strength, and confidence that come from within. Beauty from Within is an extension of this belief, redefining self-care by focusing on the essential elements that nourish our body and mind. We’re thrilled to have Sharvari on this journey with us, as she represents the wellness frontrunners who prioritize wellness as a way of life. We aim to inspire people to embrace their authentic selves, build long-term health rituals, and celebrate the care for your core."

Speaking about her association with Wellbeing Nutrition and the brand film, the Brand Ambassador Sharvari shared, “I’ve always believed that beauty is about feeling good in your own skin—nurturing your body, mind, and spirit. Wellbeing Nutrition deeply resonates with me because it stands for the importance of internal wellness in shaping how we look and feel. To me, wellness is about building rituals that support long-term health and confidence. With Wellbeing Nutrition, I’m excited to be part of a movement that encourages people to care for their core, embrace one’s natural self, and redefine beauty on one’s own terms.”

Anchoring this vision of inside-out beauty are Wellbeing Nutrition’s cutting-edge formulations—led by the world’s first Pure Korean Marine Collagen Peptides. Sustainably sourced from wild-caught deep sea fish, the marine collagen boasts a low molecular weight of <1000 Daltons, ensuring superior absorption. Each serving delivers 8 grams of Type 1 & 3 marine collagen, enhanced with Hyaluronic Acid, Biotin, Zinc, and essential vitamins C & E—repairs skin, hair, and nails from the inside out.

