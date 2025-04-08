When it comes to actresses who effortlessly light up every screen they grace, Mona Singh is right up there. Be it television, films, or the digital space — Mona has that rare spark, that real magic of entertainment, which makes every role of hers stay in the audience's hearts forever. And now, get ready, because Mona has got a whole lot brewing — and it sounds absolutely thrilling!

Mona Singh to team up with Shweta Tripathi and Barun Sobti for next venture

A little birdie from the industry has dropped some exciting updates about her packed schedule and the fascinating projects lined up for her. "Mona Singh is gearing up for a busy schedule! She started shooting for a new project on April 3 and is already in talks for another exciting venture. Additionally, she’ll be seen in an upcoming project alongside Shweta Tripathi and Barun Sobti. Whatever is coming next promises to be thrilling," revealed the industry source.

It’s no surprise that fans can’t wait to watch Mona work her magic yet again. Her upcoming projects promise a delicious mix of genres, stories, and characters — proving yet again that there is nothing this powerhouse performer can’t do.

Apart from the above-mentioned projects, Mona Singh has an exciting lineup that is sure to woo audiences from every segment. From the gripping gangster drama Paan Parda Zarda to the intriguing Ma Ka Sum, the much-awaited Stardom alongside Aryan Khan, to Kohrra Season 2, and of course, her iconic firecracker role of Bulbul Jauhari returning in Made In Heaven Season 3 — Mona is indeed on a total roll.

One thing is for sure — with Mona Singh around, entertainment isn’t just guaranteed… it’s magical. She just knows how to weave the real magic of entertainment and entertain audiences with her diverse choices.

