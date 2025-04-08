Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg's Luv Films has officially launched the trailer of their much-anticipated debut Marathi film, Devmanus. Directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar, the film stars a stellar ensemble cast led by Mahesh Manjrekar, Renuka Shahane, and Subodh Bhave, with Siddharth Bodke also playing a key role.

Devmanus trailer out: Mahesh Manjrekar and Renuka Shahane shine in gripping Marathi remake of Luv Films’ Vadh

The grand trailer launch event was held in Mumbai, where the director Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar, Actors – Mahesh Manjrekar, Renuka Shahane, Subodh Bhave, Siddharth Bodke, Abhijeet Khandkekar, writer – Neha Shitole, producers – Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg along with other prominent members of the crew, gathered to celebrate this significant milestone.

The trailer offers a powerful sneak peek into the gripping world of Devmanus, leaving audiences intrigued and excited for the full cinematic experience. The intense storyline, combined with power-packed performances, promises to make Devmanus a film to remember. With high expectations surrounding the movie, this trailer is sure to captivate Marathi cinema lovers across the globe.

Ecstatic about the trailer unveiling, Director Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar shares, "Devmanus is a film that holds a special place in my heart. This film is a perfect blend of emotion, drama, and thrill. It has been an absolute privilege to work with such an exceptionally talented cast and crew, whose passion and dedication brought this vision to life. I am also deeply grateful to Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg for trusting me with the responsibility of directing their first Marathi film and for their unwavering support throughout this journey. I can’t wait to see how the audience connects with the world we’ve created and the powerful characters who lie at the heart of this story."

Producer Luv Ranjan shares, “Devmanus is our heartfelt tribute to the rich cultural legacy of Maharashtra — its art, music and storytelling traditions. As we step into the vibrant world of Marathi cinema, this film marks not just a beginning, but a deep commitment to creating meaningful narratives. We are honoured to bring this cinematic experience to life and can’t wait for audiences to be part of it when the film releases on April 25th.”

Producer Ankur Garg adds, “Devmanus marks an important milestone in Luv Films' journey, and we are incredibly excited to present this powerful story to audiences. With Tejas Deoskar’s direction and outstanding performances by Mahesh Manjrekar, Renuka Shahane, Subodh Bhave, and the entire team including our technicians the film promises to be impactful. We’re proud to be part of it and are eagerly anticipating its release on 25th April. This film also reinforces our dedication to contributing to Marathi cinema and producing more meaningful and engaging films.”

A Luv Films Presentation, Devmanus is directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar and produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. The film is slated for theatrical release on April 25, 2025.

