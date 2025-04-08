Sunny Deol confirmed that he will be portraying Hanuman in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, which features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram.

Sunny Deol confirms he will play Lord Hanuman in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana

During a conversation with News18, Sunny Deol said, “I am working in Ramayan as Hanuman. Yes, that is true.” When asked about his faith, he responded, “Kaun bhagwan mein nahin maanta? Hum hain bhagwan ke wajah se hain.”

When asked if he found the role of Hanuman challenging when first offered the script, Sunny Deol replied enthusiastically, “For actors, we love challenging things because it’s fun. We have to nail the character and listen to our director. I immerse myself into my character so that people believe in it. I have not started shooting yet but it will be one of the most mega films.”

The much-anticipated epic Ramayana is officially in the works! Announced by Namit Malhotra last month, the ambitious project will be released in two parts—Part One is scheduled for 2026, with Part Two following in 2027. The first poster, showcasing a dramatic arrow against a fiery sky, has already built excitement for what looks to be a visually spectacular reimagining of the iconic story.

Casting about Ramayana is heating up! The film will see Sai Pallavi play Sita, while Yash has confirmed his role as the powerful Ravana. The ensemble also includes Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, and Sheeba Chaddha as Manthara. Last year, a leaked image of Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi in costume from the set sparked a frenzy among fans online.

With its star-studded cast and grand scale, Ramayana is shaping up to be one of the most ambitious projects in Indian cinema history.

