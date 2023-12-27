The new show aims to throw light on the age-old unfair practice of dowry system as a homely woman decides to raise her voice against these social evils.

Known for showcasing content that is set against the backdrop of real issues, social evils, and stereotypes, the new show introduced by Sony Entertainment Television aims at bringing about yet another important change in the outlook of society. The channel dropped the promo of a new show which will be going on air soon, featuring Meera Deosthale and Zaan Khan, as it has been titled Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai which promises to be a show that raises its voice against the dowry system.

Sony Entertainment Television drops promo of new show Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai starring Mera Deosthale and Zaan Khan

This first glimpse shared by Sony Entertainment Television follows the journey of a simple girl named Nandini, who enters a marriage with a lot of dreams. She is deep rooted in tradition but also raises objections to any belief that disregard the dignity of a woman. So when she comes to know about the dowry which was given to her in-laws during the marriage, she decides to question them about it starting a fight against such unlawful practices.

Earlier today, the channel dropped the promo on social media saying, “Ek bahu ki lalkaar, dahej wapsi ki pehli pukaar…(A daughter-in-law’s challenge, the first call of return of dowry)”. The show is also expected to feature an ensemble cast which includes, Dharmesh Vyas, Saurabh Gumber, Pallavi Pathak, Bhumika Chheda, Sejal Shah, Khushi Rajpoot, among others along with Meera Deosthale as Nandini and Zaan Khan as the male lead. For the unversed, Meera is known for her roles in shows like Udaan and Vidya whereas Zaan was last seen in the Shrenu Parikh starrer Maitri.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)



While it is being said that the show will air soon on Sony Entertainment Television, the premiere date is currently being kept under wraps.

Also Read: New Show Alert! Sony Entertainment Television drops the promo of Mehndi Wala Ghar

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.