In an exciting exclusive revelation, it has been disclosed that the Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is gearing up to share the screen with Triptii Dimri in the upcoming Aashiqui 3. This eagerly anticipated film marks the collaboration of acclaimed director Anurag Basu and visionary producer Bhushan Kumar. The much-awaited project is officially slated to kick off production in 2024, signalling the commencement of a new chapter in the iconic Aashiqui franchise.

The news of Kartik Aaryan's on-screen pairing with Triptii Dimri has set Bollywood abuzz with anticipation, and fans are eager to witness the chemistry unfold in this romantic venture. The duo's inclusion, coupled with Anurag Basu's directorial prowess and Bhushan Kumar's track record of delivering impactful productions, promises an enthralling cinematic experience.

As the film gears up to go on floors in 2024, the announcement adds to the growing excitement surrounding the third installment of the beloved Aashiqui series. The collaboration between Kartik Aaryan and Tripti Dimri hints at a fresh and captivating narrative.

Aashiqui, the first film, released way back in 1990 and it starred two newcomers who became overnight sensations – Rahul Roy and Anu Agarwal. The film became an unexpected musical hit. The second film, Aashiqui 2 came many years later in 2013 and it starred Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor. Directed by Mohit Suri, this one also became a musical hit.

While details about the plot and storyline are being kept under wraps, the confirmed casting and the prestigious names associated with the project have elevated expectations. Fans can look forward to a perfect blend of romance, drama, and musical brilliance as the team behind Aashiqui 3 begins crafting what is anticipated to be a memorable addition to the franchise.

