With shows like Dabangii Mulgi and Barsatein, Sony Entertainment which is a channel keen on exploring different genres will be seen entering the space of family dramas. Set in a small town of Madhya Pradesh, the channel is all set to introduce its viewers to a new show titled Mehndi Wala Ghar, and dropped the first promo of the show which gives us a sneak peek into the world of the Agarwal family.

New Show Alert! Sony Entertainment Television drops the promo of Mehndi Wala Ghar

Starring an extensive and ensemble cast of popular television actors like Vibha Chibber, Kanwarjeet Paintal, Ramakant Daayma, Ravi Gossain, Karan Mehra, Rushad Rana, Arpit Kapoor, Gun Kansara, Khalida Jan, and Ushma Rathod, the promo showcases all of them as members of the Agarwal family and gives audiences a sneak peek into what their daily routine looks like. The show’s aim is expected to throw the spotlight on the concept of ‘joint Indian families’, reflecting the joy, laughter, and a sense of togetherness which often fosters in this environment.

The promo takes us into their residence named Agrawal Saddan and sets the tone for the perfect narrative of familial bonds with the words – jahaan pyaar mohabbat se rishtey har koi nibhaata hai (where everybody fosters their relationships with love and care). The promo also creates intrigue as it leaves audiences wondering if the family will be able to stand together and united in the face of adversity. Set against the backdrop of their ancestral home in the quaint city of Ujjain, ‘jo pure Ujjain mein mehndi waale ghar ke naam se jaana jaata hain (the house, which is famously known as the house of Heena in the whole city of Ujjain)’, Mehndi Wala Ghar will be airing soon on Sony Entertainment Television.

