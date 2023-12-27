In a twist to the ongoing saga involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar and Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez, Sukesh has vehemently denied sending any texts or voice notes to Jacqueline from jail. Terming the messages accessed by India Today as “fake,” Sukesh has now called for a CBI investigation into the alleged WhatsApp chats, urging strict action against those responsible for creating messages in his name.

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar refutes allegations of sending fake messages to Jacqueline Fernandez; demands CBI probe

Earlier this week, reports revealed text messages sent by Sukesh to Jacqueline through WhatsApp, utilizing a fake number, while he was incarcerated. The messages, containing unusual requests, included one where Sukesh asked Jacqueline to appear "in black clothes" during a court hearing.

As the discord between Sukesh and Jacqueline escalated, Sukesh accused the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of bias and sought a thorough investigation into its handling of the money laundering case.

Responding to the developments, Jacqueline sought protection from intimidation in a Delhi court. She has also approached the Delhi High Court, seeking the quashing of the case against her, maintaining that she is an innocent victim of Sukesh Chandrashekhar's targeted attack.

In a startling revelation, Sukesh claimed to have transferred crores of money to a social media management firm for the purpose of buying followers for Jacqueline's Instagram account. Alleging that Jacqueline aimed to compete with actor Katrina Kaif's follower count, Sukesh asserted that he possessed WhatsApp chats as evidence to support his claims.

Additionally, Sukesh disclosed that he had invested a substantial amount in the social media management firm, purportedly owned by Jacqueline's father. The evolving narrative of this case has taken unexpected turns, and with Sukesh's call for a CBI investigation, it seems the legal proceedings will intensify in the coming days.

For the unversed, Jacqueline is a protected witness in the FIR being investigated by the EOW in connection with the Rs 200-crore money-laundering and extortion case. Meanwhile, Sukesh is the prime accused in the case.

