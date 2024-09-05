Sonu Sood, a Bollywood actor, philanthropist, and humanitarian, has pledged his support for those affected by floods in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Sonu Sood rallies support for flood-hit regions in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana

Sonu took to Instagram on Wednesday to express his condolences for the victims and to emphasise the necessity of communal effort in times of crises. The actor's aid endeavour includes basic items such as food, clean water, medical kits, and temporary shelter for those affected. He says in the video, “Due to the floods, many have lost their homes and livelihood. They have nothing to eat or even have a home. So, we all have to come together to save them and normalise their lives. We are trying to send as much help as we can.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonu Sood (@sonu_sood)

The actor went on to congratulate the Telangana government, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, the Andhra Pradesh government, and the NDRF team for their efforts to restore normalcy to the lives of those affected by the floods. He captioned it, “As Andhra and Telangana battle devastating floods, we stand with those in need. Reach us at supportus@soodcharityfountion.org #AndhraFloods #Telangana Floods @ncbn.official @revanthofficial.”

Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi said on Wednesday that each flood-hit state would receive Rs 50 lakh in relief. The actor announced a donation of Rs 50 lakh each to the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Chief Minister Relief Funds.

He took to social media platform X to express his sadness at the loss of life and misery caused by floods in Telugu state. “We all need to be involved in relief efforts in some way. As part of this, I am announcing my contribution of one crore rupees (50 lakhs each to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana CM Relief Fund) to help in providing relief to the people in both the states,” he said and prayed for an end to the misery.

Also Read : Sonu Sood honors para-athlete who walked all the way from Haryana to Mumbai to meet him, shares video, watch

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.