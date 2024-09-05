comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 05.09.2024 | 11:54 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Stree 2 Khel Khel Mein Vedaa Singham Again Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Baby John
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Ranveer Singh becomes an equity partner with Allied Blenders and Distillers Limited as ABDL acquires 80% stake in new firm

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Ranveer Singh becomes an equity partner with Allied Blenders and Distillers Limited as ABDL acquires 80% stake in new firm

en Bollywood News Ranveer Singh becomes an equity partner with Allied Blenders and Distillers Limited as ABDL acquires 80% stake in new firm

The partnership marks a strategic venture for ABDL as it expands its business portfolio. 
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Ranveer Singh became an equity partner with the market-leading Allied Blenders and Distillers Limited (ABDL) in a new venture aimed at offering a portfolio of premium brands. The ABDL Board approved this formation on September 4, 2024.

Ranveer Singh becomes an equity partner with Allied Blenders and Distillers Limited as ABDL acquires 80% stake in new firm

Ranveer Singh becomes an equity partner with Allied Blenders and Distillers Limited as ABDL acquires 80% stake in new firm

Ranveer Singh, Business and Creative Partner, expressed, “I am delighted to partner with Allied Blenders and Distillers Limited’s unique initiative. This venture is not just about creating and offering premium and luxury spirits, but equally about realizing the aspirations of the Indian consumer. We're blending world-class products, sourcing and craftsmanship with the rich, vibrant flavours of India, creating experiences that speak to people”

Beyond his remarkable talent in entertainment, Ranveer Singh has emerged as a dynamic entrepreneur known for his foresight, acumen, and strategic investments. This groundbreaking partnership between Ranveer & ABDL marks a significant step as Ranveer looks to reshape the brand’s identity and unlock new dimensions of growth.

Alok Gupta, Managing Director, Allied Blenders and Distillers Limited also added, “At ABDL, we have believed in the power of innovation. This new venture, with a major impact personality like Ranveer Singh, represents our commitment to bring together simply the best. With him as our business partner and a creative mentor, we are confident that our luxury products will resonate with consumers.”

Allied Blenders and Distillers Ltd (ABDL) announced its board's approval to acquire an 80% stake in a new company formed in collaboration with Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, represented by Oh Five Oh Talent LLP. The partnership marks a strategic venture for ABDL as it expands its business portfolio.

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh returns to Mumbai in style after Dhurandhar schedule wrap ahead of the arrival of his first child with Deepika Padukone, watch

Tags : , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan's King to go…

Superboys of Malegaon to be screened at the…

Shah Rukh Khan approached by several…

Dalljiet Kaur accuses ex-husband Nikhil…

Amar Kaushik reveals Ayushmann Khurrana…

Ali Fazal resumes work after paternity…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer | FAQ
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification