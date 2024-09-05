Ranveer Singh becomes an equity partner with Allied Blenders and Distillers Limited as ABDL acquires 80% stake in new firm

Ranveer Singh became an equity partner with the market-leading Allied Blenders and Distillers Limited (ABDL) in a new venture aimed at offering a portfolio of premium brands. The ABDL Board approved this formation on September 4, 2024.

Ranveer Singh becomes an equity partner with Allied Blenders and Distillers Limited as ABDL acquires 80% stake in new firm

Ranveer Singh, Business and Creative Partner, expressed, “I am delighted to partner with Allied Blenders and Distillers Limited’s unique initiative. This venture is not just about creating and offering premium and luxury spirits, but equally about realizing the aspirations of the Indian consumer. We're blending world-class products, sourcing and craftsmanship with the rich, vibrant flavours of India, creating experiences that speak to people”

Beyond his remarkable talent in entertainment, Ranveer Singh has emerged as a dynamic entrepreneur known for his foresight, acumen, and strategic investments. This groundbreaking partnership between Ranveer & ABDL marks a significant step as Ranveer looks to reshape the brand’s identity and unlock new dimensions of growth.

Alok Gupta, Managing Director, Allied Blenders and Distillers Limited also added, “At ABDL, we have believed in the power of innovation. This new venture, with a major impact personality like Ranveer Singh, represents our commitment to bring together simply the best. With him as our business partner and a creative mentor, we are confident that our luxury products will resonate with consumers.”

Allied Blenders and Distillers Ltd (ABDL) announced its board's approval to acquire an 80% stake in a new company formed in collaboration with Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, represented by Oh Five Oh Talent LLP. The partnership marks a strategic venture for ABDL as it expands its business portfolio.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.