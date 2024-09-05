EXCLUSIVE: Anubhav Sinha to unveil his 3.0 avatar; to make a commercial biggie with action and car chase sequences; hints that it might be a SUPERHERO flick; says, “In my lifetime, I have seen Ra.One as a flop and then as a hit film”

Anubhav Sinha began his career as a film director with the musical hit Tum Bin (2001). He then graduated to making slick action films like Dus (2005) and Cash (2007) followed by the superhero flick Ra.One (2011). In 2018, he switched gears and made acclaimed films like Mulk (2018), Article 15 (2019) and Thappad (2020). The media and even the actors in his film along with his contemporaries called this new phase in his career his 2.0 version. Now, it seems that Anubhav Sinha 3.0 will soon be unveiled as the director is all set to make a larger-than-life mainstream film. Anubhav spoke about it exclusively with Bollywood Hungama.

When asked what he will make next after IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack and whether it’ll be a series, he replied, “It won’t be a show for a long time to come as it takes away too much time. I am making a film, and I am on my way to making some bigger films. I am yearning to make music. I haven’t had songs in my films in 6-7 years. I love making songs, visual effects, action, etc. like I did in Dus and Ra.One. In fact, a lot of people have forgotten that I used to make films like Dus and Ra.One!

The writer said that he’d like to disagree. After all, Ra.One, starring Shah Rukh Khan, is now remembered very fondly as people now realize what path-breaking VFX Anubhav and his team managed more than a decade ago. He smiled and said, “In my lifetime, I have seen Ra.One as a flop and then as a hit film!”

Referring to the cult song of the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer, he continued, “Now I want to make my own ‘Chammak Challo’ again! I want to have a big action sequence and a big car chase. I am writing it and soon, you’ll hear from me about it. It may be another superhero flick!”

When asked if this means the advent of Anubhav Sinha 3.0, he said, “That’s not important. I should be having fun making the film. That’s what matters (smiles).”

