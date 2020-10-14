By now, everyone knows that, because of the untimely and unexpected lockdown due to the pandemic, many got stranded in India as well as abroad. Amidst the diminishing hopes and confidence of the people, rose a real life (super)hero in the form of the hunky Sonu Sood. Not only did he rescue the stranded, but he also ensured that they reach their respective homes safe and sound. Needless to say that, in no time, Sonu Sood became the unanimous darling of the nation as well as the FMCG brands.

As per Bollywood Hungama's reliable sources, Sonu Sood is now all set to be the brand ambassador of the well-known 'Spicejet Airlines'. Readers may recall that, only a few months back, Sonu Sood and SpiceJet made a joint effort to bring back as many as 1500 Indian students from Kyrgyzstan.

The official announcement of Sonu Sood's brand ambassadorship with Spicejet Airlines is awaited.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.