Actor Madhuri Dixit has been in quarantine with her family and sharing moments on social media. Since the showbiz has gotten accustomed to the new normal, it seems like the actress will be resuming work as well. In 2019, it was announced that she would be leading an upcoming series in association with Dharmatic. The series will be helmed by showrunner Sri Rao and Creatively Produced by Karan Johar.

Madhuri Dixit was working on the series before the pandemic shut down everything. According to a daily, she had barely filmed in Mumbai before the shooting had to be halted. Now, the makers will be shooting for 15 days in Nashik and intend to drive there by month-end or November. As per the new details, the team will adopt the bio bubble route and will have a lean crew. The makers have already scouted a bungalow and begun constructing the set.

New York-based writer-director, Sri Rao, marks his entry into the world of Indian entertainment with this upcoming series. Incidentally, Sri has worked with Dixit Nene in the past, on a pilot for ABC network, which was inspired by her life as a Bollywood superstar-turned-soccer mom in suburban America.

Tentatively titled Actress, the series revolves around a family belonging to the showbiz.

