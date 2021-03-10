Sonu Nigam, who is one of the most popular playback singers of India is all set to tell his story in his memoir which will be published later this year. Reportedly, the 47-year-old singer's autobiography will share undisclosed details, anecdotes and insights in his life. The announcement was made by publishers Bloomsbury India.

"What I am going to go through while writing my autobiography sends chills down my spine honestly. Uncountable dynamics through a tedious, scandalous, emotional and spiritual life, need to be assessed and poured in the form of words. But I, on second thoughts, am sure my guts and courage will sail me through. Wish me luck," Nigam said in a statement.

Sonu Nigam made his debut as a singer in 1992 with the song 'O Aasman Wale' from the film Aaja Meri Jaan. He has songs like 'Ye Dil Deewana', 'Kal Ho Na Ho', 'Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin', 'Saathiya' and several other songs to his credit.

However, the singer feels it is a tough task to decide how much one should reveal of one's life in a memoir. “I remember a quote by George Bernard Shaw that I read in my English book in 9th Standard that said, ‘All autobiographies are lies’. I strangely agreed with the reasoning behind it elaborated in that lesson. I never knew then though that there ever would come a time in my life when I would be asked to write mine…,” he said in a statement

“It’s exciting too, considering one actually gets to revisit the lanes and bylanes of ever-so-personal, undisclosed details of one’s glorious life, and grin furtively at some of the most unfathomable experiences one is fated to go through,” Nigam further said.

Apart from Hindi, Sonu Nigam has sung in multiple languages including Bengali, Gujrarti, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Marathi.

