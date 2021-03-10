Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 10.03.2021 | 6:19 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Roohi Mumbai Saga Haathi Mere Saathi Flight Saina Thalaivi
follow us on

It’s a wrap! Sajid Nadiadwala’s Tadap starring Tara Sutaria and debutant Ahan Shetty concludes its final shoot

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment's Tadap shoot has now concluded. The film went on floors recently starring the fresh pairing of Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria. The movie marks the much awaited debut of Ahan Shetty, who will be romancing the dreamy Tara Sutaria in the film.

It's a wrap! Sajid Nadiadwala's Tadap starring Tara Sutaria and debutant Ahan Shetty concludes its final shoot

Announcing the wrap of the film, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment shared on their social media handle, "Last Day on the sets of #Tadap. It's not just a film, it's an emotion altogether!#SajidNadiadwala's #Tadap- An Incredible Love Story releasing on 24th Sept 2021 in theatres near you!#AhanShetty @TaraSutaria @milanluthria @WardaNadiadwala @foxstarhindi #FoxStarStudios"

Ahan's first look has given way to an enormous wave of excitement among audiences and the anticipation to see a new face is very high. The film is all set to grace the silver screens on 24th September, 2021.

Tadap is a Milan Luthria directorial, starring Ahan Shetty, Tara Sutaria, Saurabh Shukla, Kumud Mishra and Sumit Gulati. The film is being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and co-produced by Fox Star Studios. Written by Rajat Arora and the soulful music in the film is by Pritam.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar introduces ‘angry young man’ Ahan Shetty in the solo poster of Tadap

More Pages: Tadap Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Pearl V Puri bags the Make Earth Green Again…

Anushka Sharma's animal shelter to open next…

Yeh Ballet director Sooni Taraporevala…

Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Bhushan Kumar's…

Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal to release 5…

Scoop: Dharma–Cornerstone talent Tripti…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification