The untimely demise of Sushant Singh Rajput has sent shockwaves across the nation. The actor worked in films like Kai Po Che, Byomkesh Bakshy, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, and Chhichhore among others. As the news surrounding his death has shocked everyone, it has also led to netizens bullying some of the women in Sushant’s life.

Sushant Singh Rajput dated Ankita Lokhande in the past. Both of them were lead actors on Pavitra Rishta. After they broke up, there were rumours that the actor was dating Raabta co-star Kriti Sanon. In recent times, he was linked to Rhea Chakraborty. Since none of them put up posts for Sushant, netizens started calling them out.

On Twitter, Sonam Kapoor called out those who were blaming the women in his life. She wrote, “Blaming a girlfriend, ex girlfriend, family, colleagues for someone’s death is ignorant and f**king mean spirited.”

Sonakshi Sinha also felt the negativity on social media and wrote on Instagram, “The problem with wrestling with pigs is that you get dirty and the pig enjoys it. To certain people trying to garner publicity and highlight THEIR issues using the death of a member of our fraternity...PLEASE just stop. Your spewing negativity, hate and toxicity is really not required right now. Have some respect for the departed. Really.”

Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur also took to Instagram to share words about the social media bullying that began after his death. “Everybody has suddenly started talking about mental health on social media since yesterday...and then we have people harassing people who are actually in a state of shock,who are hurt,who are grieving ..by sending them disgusting tweets, msgs, comments for not posting on lnstagram !! ‘You are so heartless’ ‘ek post tak nahi daala’ ‘Tum logo ne ek reaction nahi diya kitne pathar dil ho tum’ These are the comments and msgs we are constantly getting !! Aap ki permission ho toh sukoon se ro sakte hain?? Please??,” she wrote.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family arrived in Mumbai on Sunday night and Monday morning in order to perform the last rites at Pawan Hans Crematorium on June 15.

